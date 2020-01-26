A-J Media

Join the Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Ave., on Monday, Feb. 3, in remembering the plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 61st anniversary of the tragedy.

This date was coined “The Day the Music Died” after a lyric in the Don McLean song, “American Pie,” that references the deaths of these rock-and-roll legends.

Lubbock native Holly, born Sept. 7, 1936, had numerous hits during his short, but quickly rising, career including “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy!,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Everyday,” among others.

Holly was killed in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, just after takeoff from Clear Lake, Iowa, where he was performing along with Valens and Richardson.

The trio, along with pilot Roger Peterson, took off in inclement weather on their way to their next stop in Fargo, N.D. All four were killed on impact in a field about five miles outside of the Iowa town.

Each year, on the anniversary of Holly’s death, the center staff places a spray of yellow roses on his grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.

The Buddy Holly Center will have free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as trolley tours, J.I Allison house tours, playing of the Buddy Holly Documentary, light refreshments and children's activities.

Trolley tours will be at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost is $8.