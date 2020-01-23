Art

Drawing Salon at Elisabet Ney Museum. Sketch the famous artist’s magnificent sculptures as models, or capture the textures of plaster, marble, limestone, wood and more in the returning Saturday morning series. All of the required materials will be provided at each session. Participation is free and open to everyone, regardless of age or level of experience. 10 a.m. Saturday. Free. 304 E. 44th St. facebook.com/events/1501716506648322/

Dining

Chinese New Year at Lefty’s Brick Bar. The outdoor eatery at one of Austin’s newest hotels hosts a Chinese New Year party that Lefty’s is calling “an all-you-can-consume rager of epic proportions. We're slinging bottomless Tiki cocktails and endless Chinese-American eats along with numerous surprises along the way.” Cocktails include the Scorpion with Caña Brava rum, brandy, orgeat, lemon and orange. 8 p.m. Saturday. $45-$55. ARRIVE East Austin Hotel, 1813 E. Sixth St. eventbrite.com/e/chinese-new-year-leftys-brick-bar-tickets-88604555611

Nightlife

Lost Draw Cellars’ Annual Blending Party. Join the Hill Country-based winemakers at this 3rd annual event. Teams of 6 will work together to blend a new Lost Draw wine. The winemakers will educate you on blending wines while you work, and then they will choose a winner. The winning wine will be produced and bottled for one of Lost Draw’s 2020 wine clubs. Noon Saturday. $100. 113 E. Park St., Fredericksburg. lostdrawcellars.com/product/annual-blending-party

Ales and Tails at Compadre Brewing. Warm up this winter with beer and good times — and puppy snuggles, too. The Pflugerville brewery Compadre Brewing is helping to raise money in the new year for animals at the Pflugerville Animal Shelter with this dog-friendly event. There will be a raffle and auction with prizes from K & A Grooming, West Pecan Coffee + Beer, Tiff's Treats, and more. Kendra Scott will have a pop-up shop as well as a photo booth. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. 16920 Joe Barbee Drive, Pflugerville. facebook.com/events/590057388237994

Ranch Rider Launch Party at Central Machine Works. Ranch Rider Spirits Co. is celebrating the launch of new canned cocktails with a party at the recently opened brewpub. Enjoy Ranch Rider’s new ready-to-drink cocktails, which come in three Southwestern-inspired flavors including Ranch Water. There will also be live music by Sir Woman and a special surprise guest, live screen-printed T-shirts and more. 1 p.m. Saturday. Free. 4824 E Cesar Chavez St. ranchriderspirits.com/home

Comedy

“I’ll Take the Physical Challenge.” The Hideout Theatre presents a game show-style improv show in which the improvisers are mentally and physically pushed to their limits just to see what happens. “I’ll Take The Physical Challenge” is inspired by 1980s Nickelodeon staple “Double Dare” and Japanese game shows like “Gaku No Tsukai”. Each show, two teams will compete for supremacy, enduring a master list of devious games. 8 p.m. Saturday through March 7. $15. 617 Congress Ave. hideouttheatre.com.