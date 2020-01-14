1. “All's Well That Ends Well”

Opens Jan. 17. 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 26. $19-$39. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive. thelongcenter.org

A poor physician’s daughter who’s in love with a count. A sick king who’s willing to grant any wish to be cured. A war. A challenge. A quest. All the classic fairy tale ingredients have been mixed together in Shakespeare’s original problem play, raising more questions than it answers. Is all really well that ends well? Find out with Past Is Prologue Productions’ staging, which blends live theater with dance film for a one-of-a-kind approach to a timeless story.

2. Fork & Flame: A Live Fire Competition

6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 16. $75-$125. Eden East, 755 Springdale Road. eventbrite.com/e/fork-flame-a-live-fire-competition-tickets-84351440429

Some of the fiercest female chefs will compete in this live fire showdown — and their teams will face the judgment of some of the toughest pitmasters in Texas. Dish’n Dames has partnered with Chef Sonya Coté of Eden East, where Fork & Flame will be, to bring the event together. The $125 VIP tickets include early entrance at 6 p.m., a complimentary welcome cocktail, special chef tastings and a red hot swag bag.

3. Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

8 p.m. Jan. 17. $30-$38. ACL Live, 310 W. Second St. acl-live.com/calendar/tpfls

Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-blowing journey driven by cutting-edge effects; high-powered lasers; high-definition, large-screen video projection; and special lighting effects. You’ll notice your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the soundtrack during this spectacular laser light show.

4. Cup of Ambition: A Dolly Parton Birthday Bash at Barracuda

8 p.m. Jan. 18. $15. 611 E. Seventh St. barracudaaustin.com

A benefit for homeless assistance nonprofit Front Steps, the second edition of this event has a lot to live up to after a gloriously enchanting and entertaining debut last year. But the lineup of more than 20 artists singing Dolly classics suggests it may be just as good this time around. They include Wild Child’s Kelsey Wilson; Sweet Spirit’s Sabrina Ellis; Moving Panoramas’ Leslie Sisson and Cara Tillman; and soulful singer Tameca Jones. — Peter Blackstock

5. New England-Style Clam Bake with Dune Brothers at Jester King Brewery

2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19. $70. 13187 Fitzhugh Road. facebook.com/events/575492543301417

For two hours on Sunday, Jester King Brewery partners with Rhode Island’s Dune Brothers Seafood for a New England-style clam bake. The special menu features sustainable, traceable New England seafood paired with Jester King beer, such as Portuguese-style squid stew, clam cakes and remoulade, and white clam pizza. The Clam Bake is festival-style, with guests free to move about and experience all the dishes and pairings from various stations.