Music

James McMurtry, Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club. As we begin a new decade, let’s acknowledge two songwriters who have been central to Austin music for decades. McMurtry rose to prominence in the 1990s; Jon Dee Graham raised a ruckus with the Skunks and True Believers in the 1980s before he started churning out memorable solo albums. This long-running residency with Graham’s son, William, as the opener is one of the best deals in town. 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15. $8. 1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com — Peter Blackstock

Nightlife

Can’t Quit You Beer Release at Blue Owl Brewing. Blue Owl’s annual collaboration with Black Star Co-op (where Blue Owl owner Jeff Young previously brewed) has launched anew. The sour hazy IPA, brewed with El Dorado, Azacca and Citra hops, will be available in four-packs of 16 oz. cans to-go for the first time. There will also be a release party at Black Star the following day, though this version is a double IPA. 3 to 10 p.m. Jan. 15. Free. 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St. facebook.com/events/766063067211087

Art

“Drawing Tense” at Lora Reynolds Gallery. For this exhibition of new work by Lucas Simões — the artist's second presentation — angular or curved shapes have been cut into blackened steel plates. They are essentially turned into elaborate paperclips that pinch, pull and compress his trademark stacks of tracing paper. In the Project Room at the gallery, Laddie John Dill’s “Contained Radiance Austin” is concurrently on display through Feb. 1. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday through Feb. 1. 360 Nueces St. lorareynolds.com

Coming up

Texas Focus: “Blood Simple” at the Bullock Museum. The critically acclaimed first work of brother filmmaking duo Joel and Ethan Coen, “Blood Simple” was shot in Austin and Texas as a whole. This evening's program, part of the Bullock Museum’s Texas Focus series, includes a film screening and Q&A with Tom Schatz, professor in the Radio-Television-Film Department at the University of Texas at Austin. Come early for complimentary coffee and treats. 7 p.m. Jan. 16. $5-$8. 1800 Congress Ave. thestoryoftexas.com

“Click” at the Vortex. The Vortex presents the regional premiere of “Click” by Jacqueline Goldfinger. A techno-thriller that begins when a young woman is raped at a fraternity and ends in a future where corporations promise a new body with the swipe of a screen, “Click” follows a hacktivist named Fresh who turns industrial espionage into high art. With this cyberpunk drama for the #MeToo era, director Rudy Ramirez and a cast of Austin’s finest young actors unite. Opens Jan. 17. 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Feb. 8. $15-$37. 2307 Manor Road. vortexrep.org