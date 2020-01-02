Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

OUR TOP PICKS

Friday: John E. Dee’s Funk Yeah Friday at the Brewtorium. Every Friday, local radio legend John E. Dee livens Austin’s rush hour drive with his “happy feet dance party,” an ebullient mix of classic Motown and funk jams. On the first Friday of the month, he keeps the party going at this Austin restaurant and brewery. 8 p.m. 6015 Dillard Circle A. thebrewtorium.com. — D.S.S.

Friday: Mike & the Moonpies, Peterson Brothers at Sam’s Town Point. Last year was a big one for the Moonpies, whose album “Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold” got the attention it warranted after they traveled to London’s legendary Abbey Road studio to record it. Mix and match your country and blues in this terrific double bill that also features brothers Glenn and Alex Peterson and their band. $15. 8 p.m. samstownpointatx.com. — P.B.

Tuesday: Durawa, Los Texmaniacs at El Mercado Backstage. A San Antonio native whose credentials include the star-studded Tex-Mex outfit Texas Tornados, drummer Ernie Durawa plays with his namesake band every Tuesday in the back room of El Mercado, which was redesigned a few years ago as a high-quality listening room for dinner shows. Durawa’s deep connections with Texas musicians allow him to bring in some high-quality guest artists, and on this week it’s San Antonio’s Grammy-winning Los Texmaniacs. $7. 6:30 p.m. doors. 1302 South First St. austinbackstage.com. — P.B.

Wednesday: Berkshire Hounds, Ben Ballinger at C-Boy’s. When the Berkshire Hounds called it quits a few years ago, it seemed no different from countless indie bands who have a good local run and are ready to move on. But they’d been booked as the house band for the fledgling Austin Music Industry Awards, and it went well enough that they’ve reconvened every year for the gala. The Hounds became probably the best thing about that event, working up witty song snippets to play as the winners accepted their awards. (Example: When Nine Mile Records won best local label, they brilliantly recast the catchy chorus of the Proclaimers’ circa-1990 smash “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” like this: “And I will walk 4.5 miles, and I will walk 4.5 more!”) Now they’re back in action beyond just that annual gig. The Hounds have a new album in the works, and they’ll play C-Boy’s at 10 p.m. every Wednesday in January. A different special guest will join them each week in the 11:30 p.m. slot; this week it’s Ben Ballinger, whose recent release “Something to Show for It” was among Austin’s best EPs of 2019. $7. Arrive early for a free 6:30 p.m. happy hour set by Guitar Grady Pinkerton. 2009 South Congress Ave. cboys.com. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday-Saturday

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan at C-Boy’s

Friday

Derrick Davis, Beat Root Revival, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

Dale Watson, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross at Threadgill’s

Theo Lawrence at Little Longhorn Saloon

James Polk’s CenterPeace, Paper Moonshiners at Elephant Room

Thanks Light, Mighty Brother with Tish, Blacktooth at Parish

Texas KGB, Van Wilks at One-2-One Bar

Lost Counts, Emily Gimble at Continental Gallery

Deadeye at Antone’s

Saturday

Ted Roddy & the King Conjure Orchestra’s 34th annual Elvis Presley tribute with Roger Wallace & the New Blue Moon Boys at Continental Club

Theo Lawrence, Bill Kirchen at Sam’s Town Point

Shelley King, Jeff Plankenhorn, Tommy Elskes at Saxon Pub

W.C. Clark Blues Revue, Soul Man Sam at Antone’s

Tomas Ramirez at Elephant Room

Peterson Brothers at ABGB

Albert & Gage at Donn’s Depot

Courtney Santana, Jo James at El Mercado Backstage

Coby Wier at Threadgill’s

System Positif, Zumbi and the All-Stars at Sahara Lounge

Sunday

Resentments, Ulla, Johnny Nicholas & Cindy Cashdollar at Saxon Pub

La Mona Loca, Larry Seaman, Cohen Project at One-2-One Bar

Theo Lawrence at Antone’s Record Shop

Erin Jaimes, Lavelle White at Antone’s

Willie Pipkin, Heybale, Marshall Hood at Continental Club

Mitch Webb & the Swindles at ABGB

Jim Stringer at Sam’s Town Point

Monday

Lonelyland, Susan Gibson at Saxon Pub

Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Blue Monday with Jabo & the Old Dogs, James Bullard at Antone’s

Steel Monday with Marty Muse at Sam’s Town Point

Andrea Magee’s Girl Jam at C-Boy’s

Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot

Nathan Hamilton at Geraldine’s

Tuesday

Jeremy Nail, Giulia Millanta, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club

Ephraim Owens at Continental Gallery

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Drakes, Rochelle & the Sidewinders at One-2-One Bar

Curtis McMurtry at Geraldine’s

Jon Blondell Quintet, Sarah Sharp at Elephant Room

Cash’d Out (Johnny Cash Tribute) at Antone’s

Floyd Domino’s All-Stars at Sam’s Town Point

Wednesday

Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club

BMI Songwriters in the Round with Melat, Forrest Weiss, Roxann Woods, Robynn Shayne, Trey Privott, Julie No at Saxon Pub

Shawnee Kilgore, Pat Byrne at Threadgill’s

Trube Farrell & Snizz, Matt Hubbard Trio at Continental Gallery

Guy Forsyth Blues Band, Bill Carter at Antone’s

Betty Soo at Geraldine’s

Ridgeway, Machinekit at Mohawk indoor

Henri Herbert at ABGB

Morningstar at Townsend

Thursday

Tony Bray/Tony Flores Quartet CD release, Mitch Watkins Trio at Elephant Room

Patrice Pike, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub

Bonnie Whitmore, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Casper Rawls with Emily Gimble, Glenn Fukunaga & Jordan Cook at Continental Club

Lords of Synth, Brother Levi, Synthemesc at Empire Control Room

Soul Man Sam, Johnny Burgin at Antone’s

Dale Watson at Highball

Planet Booty at Barracuda

Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady at Sam’s Town Point

Andrew Holmes at Townsend