Will of the Wind Productions is preparing to debut the newest musical production, Disney's Frozen Jr., in December at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts in Lubbock.

Performances for the musical, directed by Travis Burge, will begin on Dec. 6 and is in collaboration with Horizon School of Arts. Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical that brings the land of Arendelle onstage and features music from the animated film as well as five new songs written for the Broadway production.

"We are excited to premiere this brand new youth musical to the Lubbock audience," said Ronnie D. Miller, interim executive director at Will of the Wind Productions. "We have been looking for a collaboration partner and found one in Horizon School of the Arts. They are putting together a fantastic show kids will love."

The story expands upon the relationship between sisters and Anna and Elsa as they are faced with danger together. Annie Nichols-Burge leads the musical direction while choreography is directed by Maddie Bryan, with April and Amber Langehenning on scenic and lighting design and Hope Sisemore as the stage manager.

Miller said that the production is perfect for families and that ticket sales have outpaced projections.

"We couldn’t be more pleased with the show," said Miller. "We look forward to having kids of all ages in the audience enjoying the familiar songs and characters they love so much."

The first weekend of performances will feature the ensemble of Holly Coppola, Signe Elder, Peyton Hastings, Delaney Stallings, Cailyn Hoes, Penny Ferris, Cambden Reese, Connor Gerhart and Lila Fowler.

The following weekend will feature Coppola, Hastings, Hoes, Gerhart, Fowler, and Grayson Babineaux.

Performances will begin for Disney's Frozen Jr. on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 8. Performances will be at the same times on Dec. 13, Dec. 14, and Dec. 15. Tickets are $17 including service fees, and advanced reservations are recommended since only limited seating may be available at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.willofthewind.org.