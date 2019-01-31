Ronnie Milsap’s music has inspired both fans and other artists. He owned the country charts in the ’70s and ’80s, placing 40 singles at No. 1. Only Merle Haggard, George Strait and Conway Twitty have had more.



Milsap and Kenny Rogers were two artists who enjoyed massive crossover success in the late ’70s to mid-’80s. Both enjoyed repeated success on both the country and pop singles charts.



Milsap’s hits repertoire is amazing, especially when you hear them play one after another, as I find myself doing on Sunday afternoons. Think about these tracks: “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “Any Day Now,” “Stranger In My House,” “What A Difference You Have Made In My Life,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World,” “My Heart,” ”(There’s) No Getting’ Over Me,” “Back On My Mind Again,” “Why Don’t You Spend The Night,” “Inside,” “Pure Love” and “Lost In The Fifties Tonight.”



I was fortunate to see Milsap live a few years ago. He was just as brilliant to watch as it was to hear him sing those great tracks. I’ll never forget how cool his voice was live. People like him are missing from the music of today. His talent is unmatched.



Thankfully, he’s still touring and sharing those great songs.



The Country Music Hall Of Famer is back again with a new album, “Ronnie Milsap: The Duets.” I wouldn’t have missed this one for the world. It pairs the superstar with a number of country music greats, including George Strait, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton and some of today’s major acts like Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Montgomery Gentry and Kacey Musgraves.



That’s an impressive roster. But, what might be even more impressive was just how they narrowed down Milsap’s track list of hits to just 13 for this album and make them duets, no less.



Musgraves delivers a perfect “10″ with Milsap on ”(There’s) No Getting’ Over Me.” This song should definitely be on country radio. It’s hot.



She adds some sweet character to the sassy song.



Bryan and Aldean paired with the singer on his more uptempo tracks. Bryan is featured on “Stranger In My House” and Aldean on “Prisoner Of The Highway.” Both these guys work great on the songs. It’s easy to learn how Milsap has influenced these singers, just by hearing them here. What a gift he gave them.



“Ronnie Milsap: The Duets” also features the last known recordings by the late Leon Russell and Troy Gentry. Russell appears on “Misery Love Company” and Gentry on “Shakey Ground.” I can see this album becoming a major success for Milsap. Perhaps, there will be a volume 2 down the road featuring even more of his legendary songbook.

