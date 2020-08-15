Covenant Health caregivers earn national diversity certification

Two Covenant Health caregivers have earned their certification from the National Diversity Council’s DiversityFIRST program.

The DiversityFIRST program aims at preparing leaders for the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces and communities.

Kevin McConic and Amanda Kuhn were in the program for five days and are now part of a group of less than 600 certified Diversity Professionals in the U.S.

McConic is a senior manager of Integrated Talent Management who has been with Covenant since April 2018.

Kuhn started at Covenant Health in February as a principal consultant.

My Place Hotels scaling back discounts for healthcare workers

My Place Hotels in Lubbock and Amarillo will begin winding down their initiative that provides free and discounted rooms to healthcare workers after helping for 965 room nights.

The hotels started the initiative in April when reports were coming out about healthcare workers needing a place to stay to keep their families safe during the pandemic. The combined efforts of the two locations is the equivalent of a donation in excess of $80,000.

"In comparison to what these brave folks have done, this is a small token of gratitude," My Place Amarillo and Lubbock Co-Owner Kevin Nelson said. "Our entire team was excited about the opportunity to give back during this tough time."

Nelson said people in the community sent monetary donations to help sustain the discounts and businesses sent care packages for the healthcare workers. If needed, they will offer the discount again.

Peoples Bank promotes two employees

Two employees with Peoples Bank in Lubbock have been promoted to banking officers.

Kerri Blake and Craig Harris have both been promoted, announced Larry Allen, chief executive officer of Peoples Bank.

Blake has been with the bank for one year and is currently part of deposit operations. She has been in banking for 13 years.

Harris currently serves as a credit specialist and has been with the bank for a year.

Lubbock Electric Co. earns EASA accreditation

The Apparatus Service Association recently announced the approval of Lubbock Electric Co. as an EASA Accredited Service Center.

Lubbock Electric is one of 142 companies worldwide to carry this accreditation, according to a news release.

EASA Accreditation means the firm successfully demonstrated that it follows the "prescribed good practices to consistently deliver quality electromechanical repairs that maintain or improve AC electric motor efficiency and reliability."

"This achievement by Lubbock Electric affirms the company’s commitment to excellence," said Linda J. Raynes, CAE, EASA president and CEO. "EASA’s Accreditation Program offers external validation that the company adheres to good practices by submitting to an independent, third-party audit."

Vexus Fiber awards $10,000 in scholarships

Vexus Fiber, a provider of fiber-based residential and business internet and telecommunications solutions, recently awarded five scholarships of $2,000 each as part of its Vexus Scholarship Program.

"At Vexus, it’s very import for us to give back to the communities that we serve. This scholarship program is one of the ways that we can do that, and we hope to continue to grow this program every year," said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber, in a news release.

The winners of the 2020 Vexus Scholarship Program are:

• Savannah Wiebe who plans to major in business administration at South Plains College.

• Trenity Wall who plans to major in pre-med at Texas Tech.

• Stephanie Jolley who plans to major in animal science at Texas Tech.

• Skylar Barkowsky who plans to study business management at SPC.

• Peyton Winn who plans to study elementary education at Texas Tech.

The Vexus Scholarship program has awarded more than $20,000 since its inception in 2017. The next scholarship deadline for graduating seniors who wish to apply will be in March 2021.

For more information about the Vexus Scholarship Program and to download the application packet, please visit www.vexusfiber.com/scholarship.

Businesses encouraged to welcome back students with signs

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce encourages all local businesses to display banners, flags and signage to welcome college students back to Lubbock now through Labor Day weekend.

The fall semester kicks off during this time for Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist University-Lubbock, and South Plains College-Lubbock.

"It is very important that we make the students and family members helping with move-in feel welcome in our community," said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber president and CEO.

Businesses are reminded to follow these instructions:

• Signs/banners cannot be placed in the 25-foot vision triangle at any street intersection.

• Signs/banners need to be set back at least 10 feet from the property line (not the back of curb).

• Signs/banners should display the least amount of business identification possible, since the objective is to welcome students.