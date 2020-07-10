Hawaii Poke Restaurant Remodel, 2407 9th St., Suite 600, Rockstar Construction, $280,000

Murphy Express - New Fueling Station and Store, 3401 W LOOP 289, Harco Services, $950,000

Dr. Fryar Chiropractic Office. New, 2717 81st St., Sandia Construction, $375,000

Tune up the Manly Salon, 6823 82nd St., Suite 300, Tune Up Construction, $90,000

CBD- Office Addition, 1720 Buddy Holly Ave., The Carpenters Hand, $8,200

Office Remodel. 2nd Floor, 1402 Crickets Ave., Teinert Commercial, $500,000

Pearl Tea Cafe - New walls for an office space, 2605 Boston Ave., Leroy Henry, $1,000

Simek Dental Renovation, 10901 Quaker Ave., Lee Lewis Construction, $700,000