Friday

Jun 26, 2020 at 12:15 PM


Addison Homes, Escondido Ranch, 7812 56th St., $220,340


Advanced West Texas Builders, Viridian, 2713 138th St., $145,000


Apex Construction, Uptown West, 5832 Lehigh St., $160,000


Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2104 135th St., $155,550


Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2021 138th St., $172,775


Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 1933 142nd St., $222,475


Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2111 144th St., $153,050


Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 1935 142nd St., $194,750


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7528 30th St., $125,950


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7518 31st St., $151,650


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7521 31st St., $121,950


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7522 31st St., $117,925


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7524 31st St., $125,950


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7525 31st St., $123,950


Brad Douglas Homes, Fountain Hills Estates, 6212 103rd St., no valuation


Castillo Construction, Buenas Casas, 3411 E 16th St., $80,000


Castillo Construction, Morrow Resub, 1718 E 14th St., $80,000


David Rogers Homes, Stonewood Estates, 5714 115th St., $227,670


David Rogers Homes, Stonewood Estates, 5711 116th St., $196,528


Derek Cooper Construction, Estates at Vintage, 11709 Utica Ave., $420,000


Flatland Homes, The Ridge, 10302 Trenton Ave., $250,000


Homemakers Building Group, Cambridge Way, 7805 89th St., $148,720


J. Davis Homes, Fountain Hills, 5902 112th St., $230,000


Nesloney Homes, Southcrest Estates, 4903 109th St., $325,000


Southern Homes, Stonewood Estates, 5617 115th St., $269,358


Southern Homes, The Ridge, 6965 103rd St., $280,092


Southern Homes, The Ridge, 6966 103rd St., $290,308