Addison Homes, Escondido Ranch, 7812 56th St., $220,340
Advanced West Texas Builders, Viridian, 2713 138th St., $145,000
Apex Construction, Uptown West, 5832 Lehigh St., $160,000
Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2104 135th St., $155,550
Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2021 138th St., $172,775
Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 1933 142nd St., $222,475
Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2111 144th St., $153,050
Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 1935 142nd St., $194,750
Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7528 30th St., $125,950
Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7518 31st St., $151,650
Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7521 31st St., $121,950
Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7522 31st St., $117,925
Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7524 31st St., $125,950
Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 7525 31st St., $123,950
Brad Douglas Homes, Fountain Hills Estates, 6212 103rd St., no valuation
Castillo Construction, Buenas Casas, 3411 E 16th St., $80,000
Castillo Construction, Morrow Resub, 1718 E 14th St., $80,000
David Rogers Homes, Stonewood Estates, 5714 115th St., $227,670
David Rogers Homes, Stonewood Estates, 5711 116th St., $196,528
Derek Cooper Construction, Estates at Vintage, 11709 Utica Ave., $420,000
Flatland Homes, The Ridge, 10302 Trenton Ave., $250,000
Homemakers Building Group, Cambridge Way, 7805 89th St., $148,720
J. Davis Homes, Fountain Hills, 5902 112th St., $230,000
Nesloney Homes, Southcrest Estates, 4903 109th St., $325,000
Southern Homes, Stonewood Estates, 5617 115th St., $269,358
Southern Homes, The Ridge, 6965 103rd St., $280,092
Southern Homes, The Ridge, 6966 103rd St., $290,308