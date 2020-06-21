Submitted by the Texas Farm Bureau

Texas Farm Bureau solicits AgLead participants

Texas Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its AgLead program.

"Texas Farm Bureau's leadership program - AgLead - can help grow our future leaders," Brown County Farm Bureau President Jule Richmond said in a news release. "The program helps farmers and ranchers develop the skills to lead Texas communities and agriculture."

A maximum of 20 participants will be selected for the program: 10 participants between the ages of 25 and 40 and 10 participants age 40 and older (as of Dec. 31, 2020).

The two-year program takes participants across Texas, the country and the world to discover agriculture and leadership from a new perspective, according to the release.

"Discovering new innovative agricultural techniques and discussing agricultural policy with elected officials at the state and national levels is just part of the program," Richmond said. "From leadership to communication and public policy to regulatory advocacy, program participants get to see just how the decisions made elsewhere can affect our lives."

Applications for AgLead XV are available online. To review and download an application, visit https://texasfarmbureau.org/aglead. Applications and supporting documents must be submitted by Nov. 1.

Teachers can win prizes in Farm Bureau's lesson plan challenge

Although the coronavirus pandemic has altered some summer professional development events for educators, Texas Farm Bureau wants to inspire teachers to bring agriculture to life in their classroom through interactive lessons.

"We wanted to find a way to still engage with teachers this summer and give them an opportunity to develop lessons that incorporate agriculture in the classroom," Jordan Walker, TFB director of Educational Outreach, said. "This is an unprecedented time, but we know teachers are still creating their lessons for next year, and we want to inspire them to find a way to involve agriculture."

Those who teach any subject outside of agricultural courses may participate.

Teachers for grades K-12 can submit one completed lesson plan that incorporates agriculture in the classroom. Lesson plans must include supporting materials and a citation sheet that includes all sources used. Lessons will be judged in four categories, and judges will select a first and second place winner from each category.

Each teacher who submits a complete lesson plan will receive a book on agriculture and a classroom garden kit, which will include a 32-cell starter tray, 32 soil pucks and 10 packs of seeds.

Winners will receive one digital microscope for use in the classroom and $300 to purchase classroom supplies. The first-place winners will also receive an all-expense paid trip to the 2021 National Ag in the Classroom Annual Conference. They also will have their lesson plans considered for inclusion as a curriculum resource on TFB's website.

Lesson plan submissions are due online by July 24.

For more information, categories and judging criteria, visit https://texasfarmbureau.org/aitc.

Farmers, ranchers urged to sign up for CFAP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) provides financial assistance to farmers and ranchers who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline, or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs, according to a news release.

The program, announced by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in mid-April, is currently accepting applications.

The Brown County Farm Bureau urges eligible farmers and ranchers to apply as soon as possible through their local Farm Service Agency Service (FSA) office. FSA is working with farmers and ranchers by phone and using email and online tools to process applications. Call the FSA county office to schedule an appointment.

Applications can be submitted electronically either by scanning, emailing, or faxing, according to USDA. Documentation is not required; additional documentation to support the certification of eligible commodities may be requested later, however. Other materials may be necessary. Please check with FSA for further details.

For more information on CFAP, visit http://farmers.gov/cfap.

To speak directly with a USDA employee at a CFAP Call Center, call 877 508-8364.

Applications are due on Aug. 28.