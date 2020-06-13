Xcel Energy CEO Fowke elected chairman of the board of Edison Electric Institute

Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, has been elected chairman of the board of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the national association of investor-owned electric companies, according to a news release.

Also elected were three vice chairmen: Gerard M. “Gerry” Anderson, executive chairman of Detroit-based DTE Energy; Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of St. Louis-based Ameren Corp.; and Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Rosemead, Calif.-based Edison International.

The announcement was made during EEI’s June board and annual meeting, which was held virtually. The Institute’s chairmanship rotates on an annual basis, according to the release. Fowke succeeds Christopher M. “Chris” Crane, president and CEO of Chicago-based Exelon Corp.

“On behalf of the entire EEI team, I extend our thanks to Chris Crane for his dedication and leadership as EEI chairman,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Chris’ focus on resilience, which we define as the ability to prepare, adapt, withstand, and rapidly recover from difficult and changing conditions, helped our industry respond quickly and effectively when the COVID-19 pandemic threat emerged, and will help EEI’s members to be better prepared for all threats to operations. He also set us on a path to continue deepening our industry’s workforce development activities. Throughout this pandemic, we have seen just how critical our workforce is to ensuring that our country can power through this crisis.”

“Now more than ever, our customers and our communities are dependent on the reliable and affordable energy that America’s electric companies provide, and our industry will play a critical role in the nation’s recovery from the pandemic. This industry must also play a role in finding solutions for racial inequity with ongoing dialogue on how we can make a difference,” Fowke said. “Despite all the uncertainties right now, our commitment to clean energy remains clear. EEI's member companies collectively have reduced their carbon dioxide emissions 45 percent below peak 2005 levels, and we are on a path to reduce carbon emissions at least 50 percent by 2030, and 80 percent by 2050. Research and development of clean energy technology will be critical to helping us achieve our goals, and investments in new technologies will create future innovations to accelerate the clean energy transition.”

Fowke became president, chairman and CEO for Xcel Energy in 2011 after serving in the role of president and chief operating officer (COO) since 2009. Prior to that, Fowke held a variety of executive positions at Xcel Energy, including vice president and chief financial officer. He previously was vice president and CFO of Energy Markets, where he was responsible for the financial operations of the company's commodities trading and marketing business unit. Prior to joining Xcel Energy, Fowke served 10 years with NextEra, which was then FPL Group, Inc., where he held various management positions. He also has held positions outside the energy industry with DWG Corp. and KPMG.

Fowke also serves on the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC), representing the energy industry. The NIAC is a private-public partnership that advises governmental agencies on how to mitigate risk and ensure the integrity of the country’s critical infrastructure. In addition, he is a principal with the American Energy Innovation Council (AEIC), an organization working to foster strong economic growth, create jobs in new industries, and reestablish America’s energy technology leadership, according to the release.

Fowke currently serves on the board of directors of the Nuclear Energy Institute, Energy Insurance Mutual, Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, and Securian Financial Group. In the community, Fowke is chairman of the Minnesota Business Partnership and is an advisory board member of the Metropolitan Economic Development Association. He is also active with local charities including the Kurt B. Seydow Dystonia Foundation and helps students with career and college readiness with the Itasca Project.

Fowke earned a Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting from Towson University.