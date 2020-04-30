Venture capital funding continued to flow to Austin-area companies in the first quarter, despite the looming economic uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

From January through March, Austin-area companies raised $362 million in 33 deals, according to the latest report from PricewaterHouseCoopers and CB Insights, which tracks venture capital deals nationwide.

In Texas as a whole, companies raised $772 million in 59 total deals, according to the report. The deals were largely in the technology and health care sectors.

Venture capital funding is considered a key economic indicator for metro areas, as VC dollars allow companies to invest, expand and add workers.

Austin’s first-quarter VC funding was down 34% from the first quarter of 2019, when 42 Austin-area companies raised a combined $548 million. However, that quarter was an outlier for fundraising in recent years. In fact, several megadeals last year helped pushed Austin-area VC funding to a near two-decade high in 2019, as companies raised a combined $1.12 billion, according to PricewaterHouseCoopers and CB Insights.

Austin’s first-quarter numbers showed a 20% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019, and were within the range of other recent quarters, said Tom Ciccolella, a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Activity for this quarter was pretty good. It was maybe not as high as some quarters but it still had quite a few deals," Ciccolella said. "Comparatively. I would say it was within the ballpark of what we've seen over the past five years in terms of yield of dollars."

The majority of Austin VC deals in the first quarter were early stage investments and were in the Internet, software and health care sectors.

Austin companies landed half of the state’s 10 biggest deals in the first quarter. Technology startup Vapor IO led the way with a $90 million investment to build out its edge computing platform. It was the second largest deal in Texas.

Austin-based RigUp, which makes a platform for the oil and gas industry, raised $28.7 million, and Shattuck Labs, the Guild and Icon 3D each also had deals in the $25 million range.

VC deals in Central Texas dipped slightly towards the end of the quarter as the outbreak grew, Ciccolella said. However, early signs in the second quarter point to dollars continuing to be invested, he said.

"I think a lot of people expected that there would be a bigger impact on activity," he said. It’s likely there will be a dip in deal activity due to the outbreak, he said, but the venture market does not appear to be "falling off a cliff."

"Deal are still getting done," Ciccolella said. "Whether they started (before the outbreak) or not I don't know."

He said he expects future deals will be concentrated in seed- and early-stage funding, which is consistent with typical Austin deal activity.

Austin-area venture firms have predicted that the VC market will begin to see a slowdown over the next several quarters as businesses are forced to shift to remote working, and cut costs amid economic uncertainty.

Thomas Ball, co-founder of Austin-based VC firm Next Coast Ventures, told the American-Statesman earlier this month that he expected the Austin market to dip in the next few months, and that VC firms would likely focus on companies with whom they have an existing relationship.

However, he said deals are still being made, and venture funds are still looking to invest. Most venture firms have long term funds, and existing and in-progress deals remain in the pipeline.

"For quarter one, we’re seeing a healthy venture environment," Ciccolella said. "What happens from now until summer, only time will tell."

