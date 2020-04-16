As job cuts climb amid the coronavirus pandemic, 273,567 Texans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

That’s a dip of 41,600 from the 315,167 claims filed the week before, but still a sign of the enormous impact the virus is having on the state’s economy.

The Texas Workforce Commission said Wednesday that it has received the equivalent of 20 months of claims in 30 days, with 1.2 million people filing claims. The agency said it has paid out $400 million in jobless benefits since the week beginning March 14.

Texas is suffering from a double whammy, said Bud Weinstein, an economist with the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

"We’re getting hit hard not only by layoffs related to small and large business shutdowns related to the coronavirus, but also by the collapse of oil prices and the meltdown of the energy industry," he said.

That combination could send the unemployment rate in Texas to between 10% to 12% by May, Weinstein said.

"Texas has been superstar for so long, but I think when the final numbers are in, we’re going to see that the Texas economy was hit harder than the national economy," Weinstein said. "I’m afraid it’s going to be ugly for a while."

In the Austin metro area, about 261,000 workers — or one out of every five — have lost their jobs as a result of the plummet in economic activity caused by the pandemic, according to Jon Hockenyos, president of economic analysis firm TXP Inc., who outlined his analysis in a presentation to city leaders last week.

With the local unemployment rate at 2.6% in February, his estimate would mean joblessness in the Austin area has rocketed into the lower to mid-20% range.

Nationally, about 5.2 million people sought unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department.

Roughly 22 million have now sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. It means that roughly 1 in 7 U.S. workers have lost their jobs in that time.

The grim figures point to an economy that is tumbling into what appears to be a recession, the worst in decades. The nation’s economic output could shrink by roughly 10.5% before it starts to rebound, according to Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

That would be more than double the contraction that occurred during the 2008-09 recession, which was the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The state with the biggest increase in unemployment in the past week was Colorado, followed by Louisiana and North Carolina, according to personal finance site WalletHub. Texas ranked 22nd on the list, WalletHub said.

Since the coronavirus crisis began, New Hampshire has seen the biggest increase in unemployment followed by Louisiana and Michigan. Texas was 42nd on that list, WalletHub said.

"States should aggressively focus on helping the companies in the most need," said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. "The federal response will include sending checks to most citizens, even those whose income has not been affected by the coronavirus. States can use a more targeted approach to divert resources to the companies affected the most, thus having maximum impact for the money spent."

All businesses deemed nonessential have been closed in nearly every state. Deep job losses have been inflicted across nearly every industry.

Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% in April, which would be the highest rate since the Great Depression. By comparison, unemployment never topped 10% during the most recent recession.

Up to 50 million jobs are vulnerable to coronavirus-related layoffs, economists say — about one-third of all positions in the United States. That figure is based on a calculation of jobs that are deemed nonessential by state and federal governments and that cannot be done from home.

It’s unlikely that all those workers will be laid off or file for unemployment benefits. But it suggests the extraordinary magnitude of unemployment that could result from the pandemic.

"This crisis combines the scale of a national economic downturn with the pace of a natural disaster," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor. "And that’s really unprecedented in American economic history."

This report includes material from The Associated Press.