Education Credit Union announces new Vice President of Mortgage Lending

Education Credit Union welcomes back Shari Keyner as the new vice president of mortgage lending.

According to a news release, Keyner is an Amarillo native who attended Amarillo College and studied business and banking. She began her career as ECU’s first Branch Manager at their Hillside location, and she later became a loan officer for consumer lending. Keyner has 30 years of experience in the financial industry; 25 of those years she has spent being a Loan Officer for Consumer Lending and five years as a Loan Officer for Mortgage/Home Equity Lending. She has also served on the Amarillo Area Chapter Credit Unions Board and Goodwill’s Board.

Education Credit Union has been serving the Texas Panhandle for the last 85 years, according to the release. ECU is open to anyone living, working, worshiping or going to school in Potter, Randall, Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Sherman, Hansford, Ochiltree, Lipscomb, Hartley, Moore, Hutchison, Roberts, Hemphill, Gray, Deaf Smith, Donley and Oldham counties -- or anyone living within a 10-mile radius of any of its six branch locations. ECU has a variety of services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, free financial education to the people of the Panhandle and the most advanced mobile products.

Additional information may be located at educationcu.com

Atmos Energy donates $1.5 Million to feed students, families amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund announced a $1.5 million donation to quickly stock the shelves at local food banks around the country, where students and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak can access a steady supply of nutritious meals, according to a news release.

“More than 3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week alone, and many of those are parents with children who rely on school food programs for breakfast and lunch every day,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO.

“While many will be left wondering how to pay rent, afford medical bills or make the next car payment, we envision this crucial support will help remove some of the mystery around where those folks might find their next meal. We greatly value our existing partnerships with so many well-respected local organizations nationwide, and this is one way that Atmos Energy can further aid those in our communities who need a helping hand.”

Through pushing $1.5 million to local food banks that serve students and families most in need, this donation will have a direct and immediate impact on many of the 1,400 communities that Atmos Energy serves, the release says. North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is charged with closing the hunger gap in 13 counties and represents just one example of the many organizations that will benefit from this donation around the country. Every dollar donated to NTFB provides access to three healthy meals, and 94 percent of every dollar goes directly to hunger relief programs.

“In just a few short weeks we have seen the need for food assistance skyrocket across North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “With layoffs and furloughs across so many sectors, the Food Bank mobilized quickly to meet the demand for food while ensuring that our distribution methods keep our staff and the neighbors we serve safe. This switch was critical but meant increased costs for food banks to meet the demand. These gifts from Atmos Energy will be instrumental in helping us continue to meet community needs; we are extremely grateful.”