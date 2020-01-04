To start off the new year, a Lubbock Tex-Mex staple has closed, a breakfast and lunch restaurant is changing its name and a local boutique has moved.

El Chico’s Cafe

El Chico’s Cafe, 4301 Marsha Sharp Freeway, permanently closed last week after 50 years of business.

Owner Scott Carter, whose parents opened the franchise restaurant in 1969, chose to close El Chico’s to focus on and expand the family’s other business Otto’s Granary, next door at 4119 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The Tex-Mex restaurant was one of the longest-operating in Lubbock, part of a only a few that have been in business more than 50 years.

For those interested, Tom & Bingo’s Bar-B-Que is the longest-operating restaurant in town. Though no longer locally owned, Furr’s Cafeteria opened its first restaurant in Lubbock in 1959, according to A-J Archives. Pancake House, Orlando’s, and Jimenez’s Bakery are also more than 50 years old.

Chicken Run

Breakfast and lunch cafe The Egg & I is now Chicken Run, located at 1910 Quaker Ave. Suite 100. Other than the name, customers will not see any changes, the owners said.

The new restaurant is owned by the former Egg & I franchisees Kristin and Rudy Martinez. The Martinezes are in the health industry by trade, and said in an email that being franchisees helped them learn the restaurant industry, but that they now have the confidence to pursue an independent business.

The Egg & I brand in 2015 was acquired by First Watch, which has a similar daytime-only concept. First Watch began converting The Egg & I locations into First Watch ones, and many franchisees across the U.S. have chosen to adapt their eateries into different concepts at the end of their contracts, according to a quick news search.

The Polkadot Alley Boutique

Local boutique The Polkadot Alley opened at a new location Saturday.

The store moved from its 50th Street location to 5505 126th St. Unit 111. The new location is larger.

The Polkadot Alley Boutique opened at its first storefront about six years ago. The store also has a popular online presence.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.