Austin-based grocery retail startup Popspots has landed $5 million in funding to expand its networks and grow its team, the company said Tuesday.

The funding round was led by Austin-based venture fund Silverton Partners. Other investors include Capital Factory and other private investors.

The startup, which was founded in 2016, makes custom software and hardware that tracks out-of-stock products and planogram compliance, or how shelving and store displays look and where products go. For now, the company is focused on streamlining merchandising and marketing at checkout, but is looking to expand to optimizing the entire store as it grows.

"We’re impressed by the growth Popspots has achieved both with brands and retailers so far," Roger Chen, principal at Silverton Partners, said in a written statement. "Our team is excited to be their partner and support them as they continue to scale."

Marlow Nickell, Donald Oelke and Edward Cates founded the company, which currently has a team of 12. The startup has 25 retail partners, and its operating system is used in 1,500 stores nationwide, including Bashas’, UNFI, SpartanNash and SuperValu, according to the company

"Out-of-stock products cost retailers billions each year, so we created a product that not only reduces losses but also encourages sales at the checkout" Nickell, the company’s CEE, said in a written statement. "We chose that location because every customer visits the checkout and spends more time there than any other area of the store."

The company makes smart displays that also serve as digital advertising space. Each smart displays provides video advertising called "Grocery TV," and it is also equipped with cameras to monitor shelves. A web platform also gives brands and retailers insight into product and advertising performance.

The startup plans to double its workforce from 12 to 24 by the end of 2020, hiring in positions including, marketing, sales, engineering, data science and account management.