Jake Moilanen is the Austin-based general partner of Seraph Group, a California-based venture capital firm that in September launched a fund for startups in Austin.

The fund is the 10th raised by the VC firm since its creation in 2004. Seraph Group has more than 330 investor members and has deployed more than $66 million in capital, with 21 company exits, according to its website.

In addition to leading the Austin fund, Moilanen wrote an algorithm that Seraph Group uses as part of its "Smart Money for Startups" investment strategy.

Before joining the world of startup investing, Moilanen said he "cut his teeth" on hardware, and worked on mainframes for some of the world’s fastest supercomputers. He is also an entrepreneur with experience in Silicon Valley startups.

Moilanen, 40, recently spoke with the American-Statesman about Austin’s startup scene and VC funding trends. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

American-Statesman: When did you first get interested in finance, and how did get interested in trading?

Jake Moilanen: My dad was a cash manager of a big conglomerate... When I was, I think 12 or 13 years old, I remember I gave him a call at work one day because I saw that General Motors was taking a major hit for some reason; I can’t remember exactly why. I realized that the stock was unfairly hit, so I called up my dad and I said, ‘Can we go get some money and buy some GM stock right now? I think this is going to rebound, and I think we can get some money.’ Back then, I didn’t know how expensive trading was. For me, 12 or 13 years old, it was a pretty good chunk of money, but my dad said ‘let’s go do the trade.’ I think he may have covered the trading cost for me, and I invested a hundred-something dollars. I think I made 50% on that. I think it took a few years, but that was my early foray into trading.

What led you to approach investing through an algorithm?

My fascination, at least in the public trading perspective, is that the greatest minds in the world all focused on trying to going into a specific field, because there was so much opportunity there. Going head to head against them through writing an algorithm that can compete with them is something I found super enticing for me. And I was lucky enough to be in a position where I could kind of go take that risk and take some time at it. It was really the challenge aspect of it more than anything, initially. Then I realized that it was just so much more broadly applicable to more aspects of investing, not just in the public markets.

Tell me about the "Venturelyrics" algorithm. What inspired you to take that same approach into investing in startups?

If you look at the public markets of the 1950s and 1960s, they were pretty efficient. Once we added computers into the mix, it blew everyone’s socks off. Now you look at the venture capital world of today, it’s about as efficient as the markets were in the 1950s and the 1960s. So I had this thesis that through some basic quantitative analysis, I could do dramatically better, and I went to go write an algorithm to figure out how to do that. That’s how I started writing an algorithm to measure, how risky is this specific asset, and really measure what are my chances of success and how much should I go invest given my chance of success in this company.

So what are the current trends you see in early to mid-stage VC funding?

Let me go farther back to describe the overall funding space. One of the major ways to allocate capital was through hedge funds for a while, but hedge funds have not outperformed the S&P in recent years, so they have started shifting that money away from hedge funds into private equity and venture. The challenge is, how do you deploy capital efficiently in a large scale? More and more money is being allocated into venture, but you can’t deploy capital efficiently into a bunch of early stage companies, so they started putting money into later-stage funds. Where the money goes is much easier to deploy at a later stage company, these billion-dollar funds. Instead of having these companies go public, they can pretty much go deploy money into the private space and allow them to get to a much larger valuation.

What are the challenges in deploying capital efficiently?

People are starting to say, ‘We’re raising this round right now, and we don’t want to spend as much time. You have a few weeks to make a decision.’ Sometimes, it’s an even less than that, you have a week to make a decision. This is what you’re seeing a lot in Silicon Valley. Not so much in Austin, but certainly in Silicon Valley. The amount of time it takes to close a round is being compressed, so venture capitalists are having to make decisions more and more quickly; they don’t have the time for due diligence as they normally would. They don’t have the time to go see how this company is progressing, because there are others willing to make the investment. Because of so much capital in the late-stage funds, especially in Silicon Valley, investors are pretty much competing over those same deals. Supply and demand always fluctuates, and as soon as that supply and demand flips and they’re getting diminishing returns on their deals, not as many funds are going to be in Silicon Valley. The gap is going to equalize at some point and possibly flip over.

It kind of sounds like you’re saying there is a …

I don’t think it’s a bubble. Lots of aspects are different compared to 2001. For one, there is actual revenue in most cases. I’d say that it’s frothy. There have already been some corrections for large companies, and you’re starting to see some of that froth being corrected, and it’s actually mid-market venture capitalists that are really getting hurt by it. I don’t see this really happening outside places like Silicon Valley and New York. That’s one of the reasons why the city of Austin was so enticing.

How "frothy" is Austin compared to those larger hubs?

Austin is way safer. If you look at the numbers, Austin can support twice the amount of current assets being created today so there is a lot of room for improvement and there is no round time compression. It’s less frothy and a bit more insulated. You get down to the basic math. There are only so many companies being created every year; that number doesn't really change. Austin is up 15% in five years, but that isn’t too different from Silicon Valley. But if you look at the amount of money in the system for those same number of companies, it’s just supply and demand. There is just way more money per company.

We can at least double the number of assets under management under my calculations, so there is a lot of room for putting more money into Austin, which is a nice thing. If you look at some of the older funds in town, they’ve all moved upmarket to doing $100 million funds, which is good because we needed more late-stage funds in Austin. We didn’t really have a lot before. But that means you can’t deploy as efficiently in the seed and early stage rounds, which leaves room for other investors to fill the gap. I think we’re getting a more robust ecosystem in Austin. We’re finally getting to that point where we have enough capital at every stage.