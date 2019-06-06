EDINBURG – Seven deputies received certificates and a resolution honoring their bravery and heroism at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, May 21.

Life-Saving Medals were awarded to Dep. Enrique Amaya for saving a gunshot victim, Dep. Oscar Elizondo for saving a teenage girl who had been in an All-Terrain Vehicle rollover, and Dep. Jayson Rivera, for saving a man who was bleeding from an arterial wound.

Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra, who had previously awarded Life-Saving and Meritorious medals to the deputies, reported to the Court that the deputies had the training and tools that allowed them to do their jobs.

"They applied their training and saved individuals. We've got statements from E.R. doctors noting that if these deputies hadn't taken action, the victims would not have survived," said Guerra.

The other four deputies had all responded to a structural fire that ultimately claimed the life of one child and injured two others in rural Mission. Sgt. Jonathan Moody was first to arrive at the scene and administered first aid and triage to victims; Dep. Jose Torres helped search for victims and assisted fire personnel; Dep. Joseph Trevino administered first aid to an unconscious boy who had suffered severe burns and also assisted firefighters battling the blaze; and Dep. Ricky Martinez helped suppress the fire and provided first aid.

County Judge Richard F. Cortez sponsored the resolution and provided the certificates.

"It's my pleasure to have a resolution to honor excellence in the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office," Cortez said, adding that Hidalgo County strives to recognize excellence among its workforce as well as in the community.

"Every man and woman who wears a badge knows the burdens that come with it. The long hours and stress, the knowledge that any moment could turn into a matter of life or death, and the responsibility to set an example to our citizens," Cortez said. "You carry these burdens so the rest of us don't have to."

Speaking for his peers, Dep. Oscar Elizondo thanked the Sheriff and Commissioners Court for the support.

"First and foremost I want to thank Commissioners Court for recognizing us. This is something that I don't think any of us had ever gone through," said Elizondo, a 15-year veteran with the S.O. "In my incident, I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. God put there for a reason and I was able to apply my training."